Another boyfriend caught in the act molesting a 12-year-old child!

Nassau| We have another molestation incident reported this afternoon the victim being a 12 year old girl.

The incident unfolded at a resident in the Cowpen Road area. Police confirmed this afternoon that they are holding a male in custody for the incident.

According to relatives the boyfriend of the mother started having sex with the minor since last year. According to sources in that neighbourhood the boyfriend will need emergency services following a vicious beating upon the discovery.

How do these mothers find themselves hosting these animals around their innocent children? How?!

All We say is this; Get the Sexual Offenders Register going or that pedophile will be working inside a primary school near you soon!

We ga report and let yinner decide!