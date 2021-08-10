Another Cabinet Minister has tested positive for Covid19 and nothing said!

Is Elsworth Johnson fully Vaccinated?

Minister Elsworth Johnson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can reveal this morning sitting Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minnis administration has hid this fact from the public even following a National Address last evening.

How many other ministers and officials have they hid positive diagnoses? Isn’t it important to announce these things so that all exposed people can be quarantined and tested?

Where is the integrity? How can we trust their information when they actively hide stuff?

Anyway, BP wishes the Minister a speedy recovery and we hope he didn’t spread the virus.

We report yinner decide!