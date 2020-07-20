Another day of explosive COVID19 cases – 21 NEW CASES HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM!

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are twenty-one (21) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred seventy-four (174).



There have been one hundred and one (101) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, fifty-nine (59) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, thirteen (13) confirmed cases in Bimini, and one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay.

The public is advised that Case #154 is a resident of New Providence and Cases #155 – #174 are residents of Grand Bahama.



Further details of the twenty-one (21) additional cases were unable to be confirmed at the time of the release of this report.



Investigations are ongoing, and a complete update of details will be published at a later date.



Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The public is reminded to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

 wear a face mask when you leave home;

 wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

 cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

 clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.