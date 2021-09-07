Another educator has died after suffering from symptoms of COVID19…

Mrs Chandia Saunders

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is busy tonight as more Bahamians die in the pandemic.

The former fourth grade teacher of Temple Christian School caught the deadly virus from a relative and passed away on Monday. Mrs Chandia Saunders is just another victim in a global pandemic which has claimed the lives of millions around the world. She was 40-years-old.

Mrs Saunders was the Principal of Greenville Preparatory Academy just behind Burger King on Harold Road.

Friends were sad to hear the news of her passing. “She was a loving spirit who cared for education. She was passionate and committed. She loved her students and they loved her in return. She will be missed,” one teacher told BP.

Bahamas Press is encouraging all Bahamians to be safe as we journey on in this pandemic. Keep safe, be safe and protect yourself.

