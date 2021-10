Natasha Curry-Augustine

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the untimely passing of Mrs. Natasha Curry-Augustine, a Physical Education Subject Coordinator at Doris Johnson.

Mrs. Curry-Augustine was a hardworking, disciplined, caring and wonderful person who inspired, motivated and molded the lives of many.

Our prayers goes out to her family.

Eternal rest grant unto her oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.

May her soul and souls of the faithfully departed rest in peace.