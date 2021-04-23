Another FNM awards his lover contracts out of the Minnis Government…

NASSAU| An FNM MP is who has no integrity or credibility is about to be caught-up in another major scandal.

BP is learning the MP who is an family island MP has awarded his “lover” contracts from the Government.

The MP has a serious problem with protocols and rules , and believes in Union Busting tactics.

The “crooked” MP has taken several public assets which are now used in his private business.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has been advised of the actions of the MP but refuses to deal with the matter.

This MP is second FNM to break the rules and award his lover a contact. The last MP who is a senior Cabinet Minister who awarded his lover a $30,000 monthly government contract to collect garbage. Well what is this?