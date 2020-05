ABACO| After missing in action for 9 months and failing to demand families be given the bodies of their loved ones in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, missing MP James Albury distanced himself from the decision of the Minnis Government to bury the victims and is now calling for an Inquiry into the entire process.

Well, Albury, whoever told you to say this, tell him for BP that you are a little too late to speak now.

We report yinner decide!