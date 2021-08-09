Another government employee has lost her life to COVID19 this time out of the Lands and Surveys Department!

Rochelle Toney

NASSAU| Another mother and government employee has lost her life to COVID19 over the weekend.

Rochelle Toney an employee in the Department of Lands and Survey died of the deadly virus after being tested positive more than a week ago.

When the outbreak was first discovered, staff were sent home for a day at the department to allow sanitising, however, Ms Toney did not get better as her condition worsen over time.

Scores of persons have died over the last week – so much that – the Hospitals Authority have warned that the morgue is over it capacity and are urging relatives of deceased persons to please collect the remains of their loved ones.

The last thing the country needs is some new plaque of piled dead bodies without proper storage.

