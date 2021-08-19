Another local church leader and sister of MICAL MP has died of COVID19

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of another great pentecostal preacher in the country.

Prophetess Patricia Knowles lost her battle with COVID19 this morning. She is the Asst. General Overseer at the Great Deliverance Pentecostal Ministries.

BP sends our condolences to her husband General Overseer Apostle Elijah Knowles, and siblings Prophetess Saveletta Fowler, MP for MICAL Rev. Miriam Emmanuel, Denise Reckley, John Reckley, and Elder Rosette Stubb’s and all the children and grandchildren.

May she rest in peace…