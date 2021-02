Davis having lunch with Party Generals in MICAL.

BP BREAKING NOW OUT OF MAYAGUANA| Big news coming out of Mayaguana where Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis has landed today.

The former Chairman of the FNM for 24 years on he island have now joined the PLP and pledged to ensure victory for Davis PLP in Mayaguana and across MICAL.

We told yinner THE BRAVE WAVE IS COMING!!!!