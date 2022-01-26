Another man is dead following his motorcycle crash on Prince Charles Drive Tuesday night…

NASSAU| The country recorded its latest traffic fatality last night when a car collided with a motorcyclist on Prince Charles Drive.

According to police, a man riding a blue and white motorcycle overtook a gray Honda Fit that was traveling west on Prince Charles Drive in the right lane.

Based on the investigations of the Serious Accident Response Team, the driver of the Honda collided with the rear of the motorcycle.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9pm.

The rider reportedly sustained serious injuries and later succumbed on the scene.

Investigation into this matter continues.