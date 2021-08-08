Another nurse passes with Covid19…

TCN Nurse Rose Dauphin-Brown

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of another beautiful healthcare worker TCN Nurse Rose Dauphin-Brown is the most recent nurse to die of Covid19 last evening.

Rose was pregnant and contracted the killer Covid19.

Health is recording a number of covid related deaths too many to mention. We understand some four staffers at the Treasury Department are hospitalized and over the weekend Mr Tyrone Pratt from Treasury died. We need to know if he was unvaccinated?

The nation needs prayers. PM Minnis is set to address the nation on these developments.