Another plane crash at Treasure Cay Airport…

Treasure Cay

NASSAU| A pilot and a passenger are lucky to be alive after a private aircraft crashed near Abaco on Sunday.

The aircraft, N62670, crashed just northwest of the airport in Treasure Cay.

The pilot and passenger, who were rescued, sustained minor injuries.

Last month, a Piper Cherokee N1215H crashed into waters shortly after takeoff from Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The plane, en route to Florida, experienced engine failure. The pilot made an attempt to turn around but the aircraft crashed into waters west of New Providence.

The pilot was rescued and transported to Nassau.