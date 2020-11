PC 2658 Conrad Whymms dies this afternoon…

PC 2658 Conrad Whymms

NASSAU| We have BREAKING NEWS following the death of another police officer today from the fire branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Grand Bahama.

We are reporting the passing of police officer PC 2658 Conrad Whymms who died this afternoon after suffering for a short illness. We want you to pray for his family his wife and children in this most difficult year.

We report yinner decide!