Another rape incident reported on New Providence…

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence arrested a male suspected for allegedly committing the offence of rape on Monday 25th, May 2020.

According to report, sometime around 7:20 pm the police received a complaint by a female alleging that she was raped while at her residence on Cowpen Road.

Officers visited the scene and conducted inquiries, where it was discovered that the suspect was known to the victim. He was also identified by the victim.

Officers then located and arrested the suspect a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing into these incidents. Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station Investigations are ongoing.

