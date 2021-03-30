Another RBDF officer in possession of an illegal weapon…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A Defense Force officer was granted $5,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Letario Gardiner, 30, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrates Court #1 on Grand Bahama on Tuesday.

Gardiner, who is from New Providence, was arrested by police in Freeport on Saturday night after he was found with a 9MM pistol and ten rounds of ammunition.

Police searched the Defense Force officer after residents reported that they saw a man with a gun acting in a suspicious manner near the International Bazaar. Officers searched Gardiner and found the loaded gun in the waistband of his pants.

The matter was adjourned to July 21 for trial.