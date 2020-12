Percy Paul

NASSAU| Members of the Saxons are mourning the morning the passing of Percy Paul.

He was a great costume builder for the Junkanoo group.

He died in PMH yesterday following a short battle with covid related symptoms.

Meanwhile a 91-year-old woman on Grand Bahama died over the weekend after suffering Covid infected by her grandchildren.

It is just so sad to lose your life to COVID after living all those years.

May they rest in peace.