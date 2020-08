Men caught by authorities with suspected drugs.

NASSAU| A large quantity of suspected marijuana was seized and transported to New Providence.

Authorities detected a go fast vessel on Friday attempting to transport some 815lbs of Marijuana in the RAGGED ISLAND CHAINS.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation with OBAT the US Coast Guard, DEU, and the Marine Division.

Officers present the smugglers in the photo shown here. (SAY CHEEZE)…



