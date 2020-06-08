Another WSC employee gets reprimanded for alleged social media exercises…THIS IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is again warning the Minnis Government to dismiss Adrian Gibson as EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the Water And Sewerage Corporation!

For a second time today, BP is learning the WSC punished a second employee at the Corporation following a social media posting online. This, we believe, is a serious breach of the rights of workers in the country and we call on the unions of the Bahamas to come to the defence of workers!

BP is learning Ms Debbie Stubbs was ordered out of WSC today on a 10-day without pay suspension on what is being speculated as her involvement in social media exercises.

For months staff at WSC which has had to endure unconstitutionally driven conditions involving their free speech. Stubbs is the second victim in just weeks that has been accused and then reprimanded for alleged involvement online. Now this is wrong, UNDEMOCRATIC and WICKED!

WSC, as only BP has reported, has no Internal Compliance and Controls executive. It has no Chief Financial Officer and it has no Credit and Collections Manager; all of the positions have been advertised for months now. But we believe the Corporation, in the exercise of BEST PRACTICES, is not interested in seriously filling the divisions which look after the purse! WHY?

We ga tell Prime Minister Hubert Minnis again – KEEP ADRIAN GIBSON in WSC and watch the exposures come as night follows day!

