Appointment of Cabinet Ministers Completed Today

Members of the Davis Cabinet.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Eleven newly elected parliamentarians were sworn in today as cabinet ministers, bringing the appointments to completion. Today’s ceremony included four females, comprising a total of five females in the nation’s newly formed cabinet. The event was held in the Andros Room, Grand Hyatt

Convention Centre, Baha Mar, September 22, 2021. Today’s appointments follow a ceremony held on Monday, September 20, when nine appointments to the cabinet were made.

Today’s appointments are: Hon. Obadiah Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services & Urban Development and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly; Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour & Immigration; Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of Environment & Natural Resources; Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Transport & Housing; Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture; Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State for the Environment; Hon. Myles Laroda, Minister of State, Office of the

Prime Minister; Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of State for the Public Service; Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development; and Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Technical & Vocational Training.

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis said that each person was chosen based on a wide range of experience.

“Our team of experienced and new parliamentarians has already begun to demonstrate the kind of teamwork that is required. While each title and role carries specific responsibilities, we understand fully that it is by working together that we can achieve the best results,” said Prime Minister Davis. “The partnership

in government must also be strong and secure, mindful and compassionate. And by working with the Bahamian people, together we will build a lasting legacy for our children, and all those who come behind.”

The Prime Minister said that important emphasis had been placed in some key areas such as labour — as the number one concern for Bahamians has been jobs.

Important issues also include labour relations, education, efficiency in the public service, matters facing Grand Bahamians, accessibility and flexibility of the Office of the Prime Minister, among other concerns. He said he looked forward to working with the other Ministers to address the challenges. “I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to bring better times in our Bahamas.”