Aquinas College abruptly shuts down for two weeks…

Aquinas College campus.

NASSAU| With the Ministry of Education unclear about its face-to-face model with rising cases of COVID19 The Catholic Board of Education has shut down abruptly its Aquinas College campus on Gladstone Road. The school is in the same vicinity where mass vaccinations exercises are taking place at Loyola Hall.

News coming into BP confirms the school has abruptly shutdown its face-to-face sessions with students and teachers and will only continue with online classes.

The two week suspension will also apply to teachers who will also not come onto campus. Only administrative and ancillary staff will report to the school during this quarantine period.

No information as to why the school has abruptly closed has been announced.

