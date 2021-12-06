Archdeacon James Palacious is set to be appointed consultant to the Department of Labour Relations by the Davis Administration…

Archdeacon James Palacious

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the Davis Cabinet has selected Archdeacon James Palacious as the next consultant to the Department of Labour Relations.

ArchDeacon Palacious, who served as an Anglican Priest for more than 40 years in parishes around the country, also served once on the Board of the Central Bank of the Bahamas under the former Christie Government and the Hotel Corporation under Ingraham.

In 2000 he became a member of the Dispute Resolution Chartered Institute of Arbitrators out of the United Kingdom and served as a former arbitrator of industrial disputes in the hotel industry and between UTEB and US (C.O.B).

He pursued theological studies to test his vocation, entering Kelham Theological College in England and matriculated at Codrington College/The University of the West Indies in Barbados.

In 1975, he became the first to be awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology with first class honours. On June 24, 1975, the Feast Day of St John the Baptist, the Patron Saint of the diocese of the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands, Ven. Palacious was ordained deacon at Christ Church Cathedral in Nassau.

A year later, in 1976, he returned to his natal church of St Philip in Mathew Town, Inagua, where he was ordained to the priesthood. Archdeacon Palacious went on to further his education at Princeton Theological Seminary, New Jersey, and later Drew University, New Jersey.

