Architect Benjamin Albury passes at Doctors Hospital…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Architect Mr, Benjamin Albury from Albury Associates Limited.

He passed away at Doctor’s Hospital after suffering serious covid19 conditions.

A close relative of his was one of the many Covid infected employees at Atlantis, who became exposed with the virus early in the year.

In fact a second employee at that mega resort lost her mother after becoming exposed with the deadly virus. We must all continue to pray for the families of all involved.

We report yinner decide!