ARSON IN ACKLINS! TWO ACKLINS WOMEN ARRESTED AND A LARGE SUM OF MONEY DISCOVERED ON THEM

Fire the morning of the blaze.

NASSAU| TWO ACKLINS WOMEN ARRESTED AND A LARGE SUM OF MONEY DISCOVERED ON THEM

The commercial building that houses three business including the National Insurance Board and 700 Wines and Spirits was burned and damaged. Two vehicles were also damaged.

Investigators discovered the fire was the result of suspected arson.

“During an inspection of the building it was discovered that a large sum of money was missing from the safe,” the RBPF said in a release.

Detectives and fire investigators traveled to Acklins on Saturday. They’ve since taken two female suspects into custody.

The women are expected to face formal charges this week.