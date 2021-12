Live video following the fire.

NASSAU| An arsonist attempted to burn down the Princess Margaret Hospital this morning around 4:30am Wednesday morning!?

The man lit the fire with a lighter he had in his possession. It’s the second time the hospital security failed to do their job.

Anyway, police detained the man who we have yet to identify. Look how these people trying to burn down yinner family already battling hospital. What is dis?

Scenes from the fire at PMH.