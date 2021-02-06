As PM Minnis gets ready for a snap election before June – Duane Sands is dropped from FNM nomination list…

NO SATELLITE VOTER’S REGISTRATION CENTRES OPENED JUST MONTHS INTO A GENERAL ELECTION – DESIGNED TO DENY BAHAMIANS THEIR DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS! GO AND REGISTER NOW!!!

Duane Sands campaigning in Elizabeth on Saturday.

PM Minnis lost on COVID and direction of the country.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning that former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands has been informed by PM Minnis that he shall be denied a nomination from the Minnis Free National Movement.

PM Minnis is gearing up to call a snap early General Election when thousands of young first time voters have yet to be registered.

Young Bahamians and registered voters who have relocated must register or face a challenge of their vote on Election Day.

PM Minnis within months of a general election has failed to opened any satellite registration centre to allow Bahamians the easy access to register for the early election.

We are learning the Parliamentary Registration office is also making it difficult for some voters who have showed up to vote! GO AND VOTE TODAY!!!

