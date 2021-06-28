Magistrate Court

STATEMENT| Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Sunday responded to viral social media rumours that her daughter and fiancé were arrested after attacking police downtown.

The magistrate said that she and her daughter, who is an attorney at a leading law firm, “woke up to a flurry of telephone calls” regarding the false claims.

Swain said that her daughter does not have a fiancé and was not involved in the incident.

She said, “That video has absolutely nothing to do with my daughter.”

Swain said she conducted inquiries and learned the woman in the video is the daughter of a deceased judicial officer.

She said the woman and her fiancé are in custody at the Central Police Station and are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Swain said the administrators of social media sites and WhatsApp groups should first verify information before posting.

She and her family are considering legal action over the defamatory post.