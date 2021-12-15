At least 71 dead after gas tanker explodes in Haiti’s second largest city

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN)At least 71 people have been killed and dozens injured after a tanker transporting gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city on Monday, authorities said.

The situation remains “critical,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said on Tuesday, who also extended an appeal for blood donations.

Almonor said the fuel tanker exploded after it had stopped due to mechanical issues and began leaking gas. People gathered to collect fuel directly from the truck when the explosion occurred, he said.

Haiti has been crippled by a severe fuel shortage that has led to power outages and protests.