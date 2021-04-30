Atlantis Bubble Has BURST! 54 COVID19 cases among the staff alone is our 2:30pm breaking update!

NASSAU| BP warning to the general public is to seriously avoid crowds! We have a systems failure in health UNDERWAY and a crisis is about to develop.

We can report – right now – that some 54 positive cases of COVID19 has been reported within Atlantis alone to-date!

All the cases reported we know were members of the staff, which suggest a massive COVID19 spread is unfolding at the resort on Paradise Island.

Health Officials have updated the Minnis Government of the cases which we know forced the shutdown of the GAMING BOARD offices at Centreville House this morning. Gaming employees frequent hotel casinos and gaming houses to do their financial reporting.

Meanwhile, live footage coming into BP show residents in hallways at PMH Emergency Room suffering; some fighting to breathe.

BP had warned the country more than two weeks ago that a third COVID wave was about to hit the Bahamas like a rock concert in the middle of summer.

We advise all residents to take the necessary precautions. Isolate and stay inside where and when you can. We would even suggest avoiding gatherings beyond 10.

BE SAFE!

We report yinner decide!