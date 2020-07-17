ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND EXTENDS CLOSURE

The continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in key U.S. markets informs Atlantis’ decision to postpone reopening.

The Mighty Atlantis

Paradise Island, Bahamas – July 17, 2020 – Atlantis Paradise Island, the iconic resort property located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, announced an extended closure of the property. The extension comes as the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across the resort’s key U.S. markets continues to rise.

Atlantis is tracking new information daily and will share reopening updates on its website and through its social media channels. Since the onset of the pandemic, Atlantis remains vigilant in its actions to protect the health and safety of its guests and team members.

“We have made the difficult decision to extend Atlantis’ closure, prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our guests, and our community first. While we are excited and energized by the opportunity to welcome our guests with warm Bahamian hospitality, we believe that extending our closure is in the best interest of public health at this time,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis. “During the extended closure, we will continue to make improvements to the resort, including the renovation of The Royal guestrooms,” Oswell continued.

The resort announced its partnership with the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and launched the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of resort guests and Atlantis team members.

The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise will ensure the resort’s cleaning and sanitization policies meet or exceed operational standards when they reopen. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas Ministry of Health has reported zero active cases of the disease on Paradise Island.

