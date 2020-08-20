Atlantis set to terminate the services of 1/3 of its staff by September – Government informed of the separations…

Atlantis Dubai has laid off this week some 2,000 staff in the UAE

The Mighty Atlantis

NASSAU| Atlantis has decided to terminate the services of hundreds this September and has notified the Minnis Government of its decision.

Atlantis has approached the Government with a proposal to pay out separation packages of up to 4 years – instead of 10 years – and the Government has encouraged them to go to 8 years instead.

According to sources at the Labor Department, the Government would have to amend the laws to allow that to happen.

Atlantis is seeking to get the Bahamas Government to agree to a ripoff of the Bahamian worker. This is sad.

Atlantis Dubai has laid off this week some 2,000 staff in the UAE with more announcements to come.

Meanwhile, the country could be in the throes of a GENERAL ELECTION before Christmas as tensions between Cabinet Ministers mount against PM Hubert Minnis.

BP is learning a breakaway is possible as some members inside the room are calling for change.

WE ARE IN A CRISIS!

We report yinner decide!