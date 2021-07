Atlantis now selling COCONUTS after chasing vendors off Cabbage Beach!

NASSAU| Look how Minnis dem ran Bahamians off the Beach and invited Atlantis to sell coconuts to the tourists.

We hope Bahamians see why the fence was locked a few weeks ago!

The price of coconuts on Cabbage Beach jumped from $10 to $26. Yall ga soon know why Bahamians were lockdown and are still in curfew.

We ga report and let yinner decide!