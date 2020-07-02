Attempted Murder in Lizzy!

file photo

Nassau| BP is reporting another domestic incident overnight between two brothers in Lizzy has ended with one in critical condition during curfews hours.

We are learning both brothers were fighting through Ghana Circle in Elizabeth Estates, perhaps over the last chicken in the pot, when the heated exchange turned near deadly.

The stronger brother almost stabbed the other to death “jooking” him multiple times about the body.

Police and ambulance services reaponded to the incident but the the stabber ran away into bushes nearby. #crimedown

Meanwhile, BPL was playing with the lights on New Providence in all this heat.

