Attorney admitted to stealing $177,578 from client!

Philip Lundy

NASSAU| Another lawyer has been found in the clutches of the Chief Magistrate after a client accused him of stealing almost $180,000.

Attorney Philip Lundy, 52, was accused of stealing some $175,578 from client Donald Campbell who he represented in a real estate deal.

The funds were used in the purchase of a home in Pride Estates. Lundy promised the court he would repay half of the debt by September 9th and the balance by November 17th, 2021.

The matter was hear before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. Even the attorneys catching hell under Minnis Regime.

