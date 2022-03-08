Attorney Edward Turner dies…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that Mr. Edward Turner, a practicing attorney-at-law and husband of former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, the consultant to the Small Business Development Centre, has died.

Details of his death remain unclear, however, following a short illness Mr Turner died this afternoon.

He was a faithful and dedicated member of St Matthew’s Anglican Church where he committed himself to the parish choir.

He is survived by his wife and their two children, Dr Elizabeth Turner and Edward Turner III.

This evening we offer our prayers and condolences to the family, and pray that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES grant him rest eternal.