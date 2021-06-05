Attorney Stephanie Wells has passed

Mrs Stephanie Wells

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting this morning the passing of Attorney Mrs Stephanie Wells the wife of the late former Attorney General of the Bahamas Tennyson Roscoe Wells.



Mrs Wells operated Wells Corporate and Legal Services at Columbus House on the corner of East and Shirley Streets. She was a courageous, able member of the legal profession, an Anglican, and a member of Christ Church Cathedral.

The family wrote: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our mother Stephanie Wells, who died at her home this morning at 12:55am. We would appreciate your prayers and the opportunity to grieve privately at this time.”

May she rest in peace.