Audit reveals C. V. Bethel has not paid its student insurance for three years although the funds were collected!?

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor.

NASSAU| An audit has been completed at a public high school in the capital and, from a preliminary review, senior administrator at the C.V. Bethel School must give an account.

The audit commenced last year and has been completed. However, no report of its findings nor any update on the audit has been shared until now.

BP can report principal at the school Princess Fox, has since been transferred from C V. Bethel to C. R Walker last year. The decision to rotate principals is in keeping with making sure proper accounting is regularly done to avoid administrators from getting too comfortable on their campus.

We can tell you however, thousands of dollars have gone missing at C.V Bethel with the audit being unclear as to where the funds have been spent, or fees are being kept. No one knows who gats the CHURRIN MONEY!?

We can also tell you thousands collected in donations for the school’s annual college trip have also gone unaccounted, with the trip being cancelled due to Covid19 concerns in March, just before the Easter Break last year.

Audit details also show the school administrators have not paid student insurance with the reputable insurance company at the top of the hill on Baillou Hill Road for almost three years. The student insurance is paid each year to make sure students are covered from any accidents or dangers encountered while on property. No one knows what has happened with the thousands collected all those years and no details have been given as to why the funds were not applied to the Insurance Policy. What kinda place this is we are running around here?

Why details of the said audit remain hush hush is still a mystery. And we are going to put it mildly like this…This first report is just a tip of the iceberg!

Bahamas Press wonders how many more public schools cannot account for the thousands collected in fees from struggling parents and, in the case of C.V Bethel, we are asking administrators: WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH THE MONEY IN THE PAST THREE YEARS?!

Someone must account! And we at tell ya now – WE ALWAYS BELIEVED SOMEONE WAS ROBBING THE ‘CHURRIN’ DEM IN THE SCHOOLS!

We ga report and let yinner decide!