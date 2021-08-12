AUDIT REVEALS LACK OF TRANSPARENCY OVER AWARDING OF COVID CONTRACTS – WHO GOT THE MONEY WHILE BAHAMIANS WERE UNDER HOUSE ARREST!?

Bahamas Government is Not Disclosing details and has failed to list which companies were awarded contracts during the pandemic! The IMF needs to know what happened with $250m it granted!

NASSAU| The Bahamas is NOT in compliance with the accounting of FUNDS awarded by the IMF during the Pandemic to keep the country up and running. IN SHORT – WE TAXPAYERS NOR THE IMF KNOWS WHO OWNS THE COMPANIES WHICH WERE AWARDED PIECE OF THE $250MILLION GIVEN TO THE BAHAMAS!

PM HUBERT MINNIS also refuses to disclose to PARLIAMENT – WHO WERE AWARDED THOSE MANY CONTRACTS!

An audit by the Auditor General Office exposed the failure of the Minnis Regime to hand over details of the beneficial owners of companies awarded huge Government Contracts during months of Emergency Powers, LOCKDOWNS and CURFEWS! WHO GOT THE MONEY!

BP ga say it again until yinner get it – Check the UNDISCLOSED CHINESE BANK ACCOUNTS WHERE PUBLIC MONEY WAS MOVED FROM THE BAHAMAS INTO CHINA!

STAY TUNED!