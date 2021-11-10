Authorities Must Investigate another rape of a 13-year-old in Black Village!!!

NASSAU| The residents in the Black Village community have called police with no response about a 13-year-old who has been sexually molested and recently delivered a child following this attack.

No response from the social workers, none from Police and none from any voice for such violence against children!

We intend to gather more details on this today. We understand the attacker is walking around the area as if No Law can stop him. Look what happens when Justice fails a society! No Sexual Offenders Register – None!

Well, we ga see about that!