Automative painter Philip Wallace dies in a traffic fatality…

Traffic Fatality of another biker on Tuesday…

Philip Wallace

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting police in New Providence are investigating a traffic collision which occurred on Tuesday 3rd, November 2020 and resulted in the death of a male in his 50s.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as automative painter Philip Wallace.

The incident unfolded around 1:25 p.m., when a traffic collision occurred at the Intersection of Soldier Road and Isles Way involving a silver BMW 323 series and the biker.

The driver in the BMW was travelling east along Soldier Road when the driver attempted to turn south onto Isles Way.

That was when a rider of a green Kawasaki motorcycle – travelling west – collided into the left side of the vehicle. The male rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries to the upper body.

EMS services were called to the scene, however, on completion of their examination they pronounced the body unresponsive.

Police are investigating this incident.

We report yinner decide!