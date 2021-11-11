Autopsy revealed 4-year-old young Bella was beaten to death with multiple broken bones!

Bail denied for Bella’s mother, boyfriend!

NASSAU| A woman and her boyfriend have been remanded in connection with the November 5 death of four-year-old D’onya Walker, who was affectionately known as Bella.

Darion Smith, 33, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged in the Magistrates Court on Thursday with murder and cruelty to children.

Bella’s mother, Ostonya Walker, 29, was charged with exposing a child to grievous harm and cruelty to children.

They were not required to enter pleas to the charges when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. The couple will return to court on December 17.

An autopsy has ruled that little Bella died from blunt force trauma to the body. In short she was beaten to death!