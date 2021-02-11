Axed Finance Minister withdraws his candidacy for the FNM after a scandalous $28 million theft with his former business partners was exposed in the courts!

K. Peter Turnquest leaves frontline politics after destroying the economic lives of Bahamians!

Former Minister for Finance Peter ‘Da Ghost’ Turnquest .

By K. Peter Turnquest

Member of Parliament, East Grand Bahama

STATEMENT: Serving the people of East Grand Bahama has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. The relationships we have formed have nurtured my family and I over the last eight-and-a-half years, and I will remain forever indebted to the good and fine people of this constituency for the trust and support they have placed in me.

We have formed a bond and as I have said to several of you personally, we are family now and you can’t get rid of me yet, I’m just a quick message away.

However, after much consideration and thoughtful prayer with my family, closest advisors, constituency executives and Free National Movement party officials, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the next general election.

This difficult decision is based solely on my commitment to bolstering and supporting the FNM as we continue the work of rebuilding our country and ensuring its growth and development for future generations.

The Free National Movement, with its transformative agenda, remains the best conduit for the advancement of our people and our democracy, and I am proud of the work we have done in this term.

As a party, we have had many challenges but also many successes. We must now prepare ourselves for the battles ahead as we cannot afford to lose ground in this critical and sensitive time in our development history.

Yes, we still have much work to be done to restore what has been lost due to hurricanes and the pandemic but I am confident that the Free National Movement is still the best option to manage this crisis and guide our recovery.

I stand ready to do my part in ensuring that our great party is victorious at the polls once again whenever a general election is called, so that we can continue our work in building a brighter future for all Bahamians.