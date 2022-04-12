BAARK Set to Receive Grant Funding from the Government

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The government has pledged to support the Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights (BAARK) and Kindness through grant funding. This according to the Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis, while speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the organization’s mobile clinic van. The event was held on the grounds of Collins House on Friday, 8th April. Also in attendance were: Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. L. Ryan Pinder and Minister of State for Legal Affairs, the Hon. Jomo Campbell. Also present was Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis.

“I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to BAARK for celebrating a major achievement in your commitment to assist the community,” he said. “For the past 13 years, your management of critical care has positively impacted dogs and cats throughout the country. This mobile clinic is a critical step in making an important difference in our animal population. Your community outreach has also impacted some 2300 children who have participated in your programs.”

He said that it is proven that children’s exposure to animals at a young age, teaches them empathy, which is the foundation for a caring and compassionate society. He thanked Senior Advisor at BAARK, Mr. Ronald Ulrick for donating the van and said that it was the government’s intention to provide grant funding to BAARK to support the organization’s efforts.

BAARK was formed in 2009 by a small group of animal advocates after it was revealed that up to 50 animals were euthanized on a weekly basis after being surrendered by their owners or were stray animals roaming the streets. The mission of BAARK is to spay/neuter animals and to conduct educational projects to reduce the number of homeless animals.