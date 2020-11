Scenes of that bad accident outside the RBPF Tourism Office in downtown Nassau.

NASSAU| A vehicle driving at a high rate of speed along Bay Street crashed into an abandoned building just before the Tourism Police Office in downtown Nassau early this morning.

The driver’s condition is still unknown up to press time.

Bahamas Press is warning motorists during this holiday season to drive with due care and attention no matter the hour of the day. Seatbelt saves lives speed kills!

