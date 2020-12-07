Bad accident on Prince Charles drive as diabetic fell asleep behind the wheel!

Bad accident on Prince Charles Drive on Sunday!

NASSAU| A bad accident on the Prince Charles Highway on Sunday left two in hospital suffering serious injuries from a head-on collision.

The bad accident on left drivers nursing serious injuries following the crash.

The accident occurred after a diabetic lost consciousness and entered in lane of oncoming traffic.

The smashup trapped persons inside their vehicle and the jaws of life had to be used to free the drivers. One driver had all her fingers broken following the crash. How sad!

The smell of hot oil and engine parts were littered across the crash scene.

Prince Charles is one busy corridor where drivers be “haulin” like bats out a hell all day every day. The holidays are here. Seatbelt Saves Lives SPEED KILLS!

