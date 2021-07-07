Bad car crash with lead musical artist Dyson Knight last night…

NASSAU| Bahamian stage entertainer Mr Dyson Knight had a brush with death last night just after 8pm after his vehicle collided with a bus on the Coral Harbour round-about as he headed home.

Knight told BP, “the vehicle was coming straight at me so fast I did not have any time to react or avoid the hit. And so the vehicle which is written-off now, took the full brunt of the accident.”

Knight was helped out of the vehicle by motorists witnessing the accident. He was taken to hospital where he was checked and released.

Knight is a lead singer of The Famed Triple Platinum group came out without a scratch!

We report yinner decide!