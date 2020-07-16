Bags loaded with drugs washed ashore in the TCI over the weekend – vessel intercepted by US Coast Guard!

American Coast Guard intercepted a group of men in waters in the Southern Bahamas near TCI over the weekend.

NASSAU| Bags loaded with drugs are literally washing ashore in the Turks and Caicos Islands, which is facing a serious trafficking problem in the middle of the global pandemic.

We understand sometime between Sunday and Monday morning US Coast Guard with eyes in the skies over the southern tip of the Bahamas spotted a vessel loaded with drugs with a crew of around some 10 individuals. The nationality of the persons has not been identified.

Once intercepted, officials offloaded the vessel in the TCI and arrested the 10 suspects in the trafficking exercise.

We report yinner decide!