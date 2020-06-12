Bah Mar pushes back its reopening date to October 2020 and terminates staff by June 30th…

World Class SLS property on Cable Beach.

NASSAU| We have breaking news coming out of Cable Beach, which confirms the country’s newest mega-resort property Baha Mar has postponed its July 1st, 2020 reopening date has been pushed back to OCTOBER 2020.

In a letter to its team members, President Graeme Davis wrote: “…We have made the difficult decision to postpone our re-opening date beyond the July 1st reopening of the Bahamas. Instead, it is our goal to re-open in October.”

The letter noted the economic challenges the Covid-19 pandemic is having on America.

The Baha Mar letter also communicated staff reductions, “…we will be making additional staffing reductions to align staffing levels with the projected business volumes upon re-opening. At the end of June, we will communicate to the individuals being impacted by the staff reductions to discuss what we will do to support and assist you in making your transitions as smooth as possible.”

This news comes following the announcement that Sandals Royal Bahamian Nassau is to re-open November 1st.

Meanwhile, BP is learning this week the popular webshop house Island Luck has laid off a number of managers and staff and has placed remaining teams on reduced days. Even buying numbers has become difficult in this Covid-19 plandemic. This one ga be long people….long!

