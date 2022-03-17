BAHA MAR ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH PREMIERE GOLF EQUIPMENT BRAND PXG 

Royal Blue, Baha Mar’s exclusive 18-hole golf course, will now offer full sets of PXG golf clubs as part of its “Better Than Your Own” rental program

NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 17, 2022 – Baha Mar, the leading integrated resort destination in The Bahamas, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership between PXG, Parsons Xtreme Golf, and its celebrated golf course, Royal Blue. Designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, Royal Blue is the most acclaimed golf course in Nassau, featuring 18-holes unfolding over a gorgeous, naturally evolving landscape. As part of its world-class “Better Than Your Own” golf club rental program, Royal Blue will make available more than 100 sets of PXG Golf Clubs. The creative partnership will enable the course and its professional staff to further elevate a golfer’s experience with the delivery of carefully curated PXG Golf Clubs.

As the exclusive rental equipment partner, PXG will provide a variety of full bag options from its latest product lineup, including the company’s flagship GEN4 Golf Clubs and 2021 0211 Collection. Baha Mar guests of all skill levels will be able to leave their clubs at home and put PXG in play during an epic round at Royal Blue.

“We are thrilled to offer PXG as our exclusive rental club partner,” says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “PXG is the most sought-after brand when it comes to golf equipment, and we couldn’t think of a better partner for our highly acclaimed golf course. Not to mention the ease for golfers to travel to Baha Mar with no worry about packing their clubs, as the rentals we have here will be even better than their own!”

Royal Blue’s “Better Than Your Own” club rental program further creates the rare opportunity for players to test some of the world’s finest clubs in unmatched playing conditions – as opposed to on the range or in a simulator. Each set of PXG rentals will be carefully chosen by Royal Blue’s professionals with a player’s skillset and preferences in mind. From forgiveness and advanced workability to distance and dispersion, each set takes personalized performance and fun to the extreme.

“PXG clubs are engineered for performance and fun. And we cannot think of a more remarkable setting in The Bahamas then Baha Mar’s Royal Blue course to put our golf clubs in play,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “The personalized structure for this rental program combined with an unbelievable setting make this golf experience nothing short of exceptional.”

From a front-nine featuring dramatic views of undulating fairways and rolling white-sand dunes, to a back-nine that transports you to limestone “moonscapes” and elevation changes, Royal Blue is a stunning golf course to see – and a thrilling challenge to play. Each day the Royal Blue grounds crew places tee locations on the course according to the changing Nassau weather and playing conditions, ensuring a unique experience each time guests play. 18-hole reservations start at $220 per person, which includes green fee and shared golf cart with GPS. PXG rental clubs will be available for an additional fee upon check-in.

For more information about Royal Blue, its partnership with PXG, or to make a reservation, visit https://bahamar.com/experiences/golf/.