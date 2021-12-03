BAHA MAR CELEBRATES FESTIVE SEASON WITH UNIQUE ACTIVITIES, EXPERIENCES, AND CELEBRATIONS FOR ALL 

Travel to Baha Mar this Festive Season for cheer-filled family-friendly activities, special arts and culture experiences at The Current, wildlife adventures, interactive culinary experiences and New Year’s Eve celebrations

NASSAU, The Bahamas, December 3, 2021– Baha Mar, the leading integrated resort destination in The Bahamas, is making the season brighter with an array of unique activities and experiences for all to celebrate this year’s Festive Season. From themed wildlife experiences and culinary classes to festive spa treatments, holiday casino giveaways, and special New Year’s Eve celebrations, Baha Mar is the perfect place for a tropical holiday experience.

Bringing good times and good food together, festive culinary activities are available for all ages to learn new cooking tips, make holiday treats, and unwind with delightful seasonal dishes. Culinary events include Tiny Chef Experiences (ages 3-8), Junior Chef Experiences (ages 9-13), Adult Culinary (18+) and Family Culinary Experiences. All hosted in The Kitchen, these culinary classes allow guests to learn from the most iconic restaurants and renowned chefs on property and try their hand at creating holiday sweet treats, culinary favorites, and vibrant island cuisine.

Guests can make the season bright as they paint, create personalized prints, meet talented local artists and more with experiences available at The Current Gallery and Art Center. Activations include creative Straw and Junkanoo craft demonstrations by local artisans as well as paintings classes to learn new skills and techniques that are unique to the islands. Guests can also enjoy the traditional Bahamian holiday carnival parade –Junkanoo. This explosion of colorful costumes, exuberant dancing, rhythmic music, and incredible fun is a festive must-do. The animal sanctuary is the perfect place for guests of all ages to interact with local wildlife during their Festive stay, while the Holiday Flamingo Parades at Flamingo Cay invite you to up close with the iconic national bird of The Bahamas.

A fete to remember, Baha Mar is hosting their New Year’s Eve All White Party on the Palm Lawn. Party goers will usher in 2022 in the warm island breeze, surrounded by tropical gardens and the energizing rush of the ocean tide. The party features Special Celebrity Guest DJ Ovadose, live entertainment, a Sugar Factory pop-up, lavish hors d’oeuvres, decadent desserts, flowing wine and cocktails, plus dancing all night! When the clock strikes midnight, spectacular beachfront fireworks will ring in the New Year. But the party doesn’t end there. For guests looking to eat their way into 2022, Baha Mar’s restaurant by Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, is offering a five-course Dinner and a NYE Party at Marcus Up Top to Ring in the New Year, and globally renowned Chef Daniel Boulud is celebrating with a traditional French New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Café Boulud. For the kids in the family, The Explorer’s Kid’s Club is hosting The New Year’s Eve Glitter Ball – a night filled with thrilling games, crafts, movies, sweet treats, giveaways, and more.

“Trade in the snow for the sand this Festive Season,” says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “Baha Mar is the perfect destination for everyone to soak up the sun and celebrations in one of the most beautiful places in the world! We’ve packed our events calendars with ways for families to get closer together this holiday.”

The holidays are also the perfect time to unwind at Baha Mar’s ESPA with a menu of limited-time-only spa treatments designed to bring out your holiday glow. Give loved ones and yourself the gift of relaxation with ESPA’s various Festive themed treatments such as the Mistletoes and Mimosa, a deeply nourishing treatment that restores softness, beauty and energy to overworked feet, accompanied with a chilled mimosa or a choice of hot teas, the All I want for Christmas is You couples massage with your choice of side-by-side aromatherapy, Swedish or anti stress massage, the Let Go and Release 2021 complete with an advanced Oriental-inspired massage, a foot ritual, body exfoliation, facial cleanse, and full body joint-release massage incorporating stretching, scalp massage, and more.

For more information about Festive 2021, visit https://bahamar.com/festive-2021/.